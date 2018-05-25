Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back quarterback

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought back quarterback Bryan Bennett.

The Bombers announced they signed the quarterback along with receiver/returner Charles Nelson on Friday.

Bennett, 26, returns to the club after attending training camp with the Bombers in 2016. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in November of that year but was released at the end of their 2017 training camp. Bennett has also spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The Bombers now have five quarterbacks in training camp as Bennett joins Matt Nichols, Alex Ross, Chris Streveler, and Zack Mahoney.

Nelson, 22, played four seasons for the Oregon Ducks where he made 124 catches for 1,555 yards with 14 touchdowns. He was the Ducks top special team player in 2014 and racked up 2,424 kick return yards over his four years at the school.

The Bombers also announced they have released linebacker Chinedu Oparaku and defensive lineman Larry Webster.