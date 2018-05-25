Fatal collision closes eastbound 401 at Odessa
2 people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on the 401 near Odessa. Eastbound lanes are closed from Odessa to the Gardiners road exit. The collision occurred shortly after 4 Friday morning and involves a tractor trailer and SUV.
The OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Fire crews are on scene. A detour is in place at County Road 6 in Odessa.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
