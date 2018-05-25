Kingston
May 25, 2018 7:55 am
Updated: May 25, 2018 8:34 am

Fatal collision closes eastbound 401 at Odessa

2 people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on the 401 near Odessa. Eastbound lanes are closed from Odessa to the Gardiners road exit. The collision occurred shortly after 4 Friday morning and involves a tractor trailer and SUV.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Fire crews are on scene. A detour is in place at County Road 6 in Odessa.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available. 
