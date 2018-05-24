OPP investigating fatal collision in Amherstview

Provincial Police have blocked off a section of Taylor-Kidd Boulevard between Coronation Boulevard and County Road 6 after reports of a fatal head-on collision.

The collision is said to have happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Taylor Kidd and Coronation Boulevard. There’s no word on how long the roadway will be closed.

OPP say there were two vehicles involved. At this point, the number of individuals involved is unknown however, OPP say three patients were taken to hospital with serious injury.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.