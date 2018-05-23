Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Napanee will be closed for most of the day due to truck fire

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Palace Road and County Road 4 will be closed until around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, due to a severe tractor trailer fire, according to Napanee OPP.

Police say an early morning collision involving a single motor vehicle and a transport truck occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Palace Road interchange.

As a result of that collision, the truck caught fire and completely burned causing a complete closure of the highway at the time.

OPP say the fire has severely damaged the surface of the highway making it necessary for resurfacing work to take place before traffic can be allowed to flow through the scene.

Crews will be on-scene for a while completing overhaul operations. pic.twitter.com/aWQiFq50iA — Loyalist Fire (@LoyalistFire) May 23, 2018

There is no word yet on any injuries.

More information to come.