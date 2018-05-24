BC Wildfire

May 24, 2018 8:07 pm

Evacuation alert issued as 2 wildfires burn in B.C. interior

By Online News Producer  Global News

Crews battling a fire near Lillooet.

BC Wildfire Service
B.C. Wildfire crews have been called out to a pair of new wildfires Thursday.

A blaze northwest of Kamloops is near the permieter of last year’s destructive Elephant Hill wildfire.

It covers about 800 hectares and is considered a wildfire of note. On Wednesday, it covered about 60 hectares.

The Allie Lake fire has been producing a significant amount of smoke, which is visible from several communities across a widespread area.

Forty-five firefighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment are on scene battling the blaze.

An evacuation alert remains in place for the Xusum Creek fire, which is burning 35 kilometres west of Lillooet near Anderson Lake.

The 300 hectare fire is considered out of control but is not directly threatening any structures at this time.

The evacuation alert applies to the McGillivray community, west of Anderson Lake.

The fire has moved over Highline Road and crews are working to minimize growth in that area.

Forty-five firefighters and five pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

Meanwhile, the Muddy Lake fire, burning approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Telegraph Creek is also considered a wildfire of note.

It is 612 hectares in size but is considered 100 per cent contained.

