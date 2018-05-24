Canada
Traffic restricted after afternoon collision in Regina

Regina police are investigating after a collision downtown collision on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Victoria Avenue and Smith Street where early investigation revealed a red minivan was westbound on Victoria Avenue and went through a red light at Smith Street. The minivan then collided with an SUV southbound on Smith Street.

There were no injuries in the collision and traffic was restricted while police investigated.

