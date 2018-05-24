MacKenzie Art Gallery adding a new piece of outdoor art

The MacKenzie Art Gallery is lighting up Regina’s skyline with a new piece of outdoor art.

Indigenous artist Duane Linklater designed letters that will stretch across 100 feet of the gallery’s façade.

When complete, it will read ‘as long as the sun shines, the river flows and the grass grows’,- a famous phrase indicating treaties are to be honoured forever.

In keeping with the tone of the message, the letters will light up when it gets dark outside.

“This actually really brings people in the community together to start talking about what treaty is, who is treaty, and reaffirm it’s a relationship between not only two parties, but the creator as well,” said Janine Windolph, curator of public programs for the Mackenzie Art Gallery.

The museum expects 40,000 people will see the piece every day.

It’s expected to be finished in the next two weeks.