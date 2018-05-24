Crime
May 24, 2018 5:13 pm

Police seeking public’s help identifying sexual assault suspects in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying three suspects in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Innisfil.

Police say on May 23, a teenage girl attended the police station to report a sexual assault. The girl told police that between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 15, in a wooded area off the northeast corner of Chalmers Crescent in Innisfil, she had been assaulted.

The victim told police that after the assault, the three male suspects fled the scene on foot, and she returned to her home.

Police say they have been conducting a search of the area where the alleged assault took place, and have released descriptions of the three suspects in connection with the incident.

Suspect 1:

  • White, pale skin
  • Approximately 17-18 years old
  • Shorter than five-feet-10-inches with an average build
  • Blonde shaved hair, with a few moles on his neck
  • Wearing a green T-shirt with darker green diagonal stripes, blue jeans and fake Ray-Ban style sunglasses with dark frames and lime green arms

Suspect 2:

  • White, pale skin
  • Approximately 17 years old
  • Taller than five-feet-10-inches, but very skinny
  • Light brown hair
  • Wearing a light grey baseball cap backwards, with a red clasp, a tight navy blue T-shirt with shiny grey basketball shorts with a red stripe on the side. He was also wearing a thin gold chain around his neck

Suspect 3:

  • Tanned skin
  • Approximately 18-19 years old
  • Muscular build
  • With a very deep voice
  • Dark brown hair
  • Wearing black sunglasses on his head, a maroon golf shirt with one button undone and a black stud earring in his right ear
  • Writing was seen on his left hand, although police are unsure what it said

Investigators are urging anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area to check to see if any of the images may help to identify the suspects.

Similarly, police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311.

