Police seeking public’s help identifying sexual assault suspects in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying three suspects in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Innisfil.

Police say on May 23, a teenage girl attended the police station to report a sexual assault. The girl told police that between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 15, in a wooded area off the northeast corner of Chalmers Crescent in Innisfil, she had been assaulted.

The victim told police that after the assault, the three male suspects fled the scene on foot, and she returned to her home.

Police say they have been conducting a search of the area where the alleged assault took place, and have released descriptions of the three suspects in connection with the incident.

Suspect 1:

White, pale skin

Approximately 17-18 years old

Shorter than five-feet-10-inches with an average build

Blonde shaved hair, with a few moles on his neck

Wearing a green T-shirt with darker green diagonal stripes, blue jeans and fake Ray-Ban style sunglasses with dark frames and lime green arms

Suspect 2:

White, pale skin

Approximately 17 years old

Taller than five-feet-10-inches, but very skinny

Light brown hair

Wearing a light grey baseball cap backwards, with a red clasp, a tight navy blue T-shirt with shiny grey basketball shorts with a red stripe on the side. He was also wearing a thin gold chain around his neck

Suspect 3:

Tanned skin

Approximately 18-19 years old

Muscular build

With a very deep voice

Dark brown hair

Wearing black sunglasses on his head, a maroon golf shirt with one button undone and a black stud earring in his right ear

Writing was seen on his left hand, although police are unsure what it said

Investigators are urging anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area to check to see if any of the images may help to identify the suspects.

Similarly, police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311.