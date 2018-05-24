Police seeking public’s help identifying sexual assault suspects in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying three suspects in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Innisfil.
Police say on May 23, a teenage girl attended the police station to report a sexual assault. The girl told police that between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 15, in a wooded area off the northeast corner of Chalmers Crescent in Innisfil, she had been assaulted.
The victim told police that after the assault, the three male suspects fled the scene on foot, and she returned to her home.
Police say they have been conducting a search of the area where the alleged assault took place, and have released descriptions of the three suspects in connection with the incident.
Suspect 1:
Suspect 2:
Suspect 3:
READ MORE: Orillia woman facing impaired driving charge after traffic stop in Bracebridge
Investigators are urging anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area to check to see if any of the images may help to identify the suspects.
Similarly, police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.