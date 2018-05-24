Report says Metro Vancouver mobility pricing could cost you up to $8 per day

The final report on mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver was presented to the TransLink Mayors’ Council and board of directors on Thursday but it could be another two to five years before anything is implemented.

READ MORE: Cut Metro Vancouver gas taxes as part of mobility pricing? It’s on the table

In the report, the Mobility Pricing Independent Commission makes two recommendations with the goal of reducing traffic congestion by up to 25 per cent and raise up to $25-million annually, with revenues going into road and transit improvements.

“There is no doubt that changing the way we pay for transportation will be politically difficult, but the opportunity is too great to end the conversation now,” commission vice-chair Joy MacPhail said in a news release.

One option is a regional congestion point charge, which could cost the average household five to eight dollars per day, or between $1,800 and $2,700 per year based on preliminary analysis.

People would be charged when they pass specific locations close to major crossings like bridges or tunnels.

READ MORE: New tolls? Road pricing? Final report on mobility pricing due this week

Another suggestion is a multi-zone distance-based charge with two or more zones, with different charge rates around Metro Vancouver. This charge would cost the average paying household three to five dollars per day, according to the report.

The report also said fairness should apply to everyone regardless of how they choose to travel, adding more study is required before a final decision is made.

“We have heard many concerns about fairness in relation to affordability, equity, access to transit options, privacy and the need for accountable and transparent governance,” commission chair Allan Seckel said in the report.

Seckel said those concerns are addressed through the way a mobility pricing policy would be designed and implemented.

“Our comprehensive investigation has found that a coordinated mobility pricing policy, that includes a decongestion charge, has the potential to address the threat of growing gridlock in a way that produces substantial benefits for quality of life and the region’s economy,” Seckel said in the report.

The report, resulting from an eight-month research and public engagement project which launched in October 2017, is being called a good start by mayors and board members who say more work needs to be done before mobility pricing is considered for Metro Vancouver.​