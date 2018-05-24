Two charged after London police say cash and drugs, including suspected ‘purple fentanyl,’ seized

London police are issuing a warning to the public after a recent arrest turned up suspected ‘purple fentanyl.’

Police said they were called to the area of Highbury Avenue and Cheapside Street around 9 a.m. Monday in response to a report of a vehicle in a parking lot that appeared to have two men sleeping inside.

At the scene, officers allege they found openly visible illegal narcotics, and a purple substance with a ‘play dough’-like consistency similar to ‘purple fentanyl.’

Similar substances have been seized by police in other areas, and have been found to contain a mix of heroin and fentanyl or carfentanil, the deadly synthetic opioid, police said.

“While test results of this seizure won’t be known for a period of time, London Police are concerned there is a significant potential of overdose to those who may come into contact with this substance, and are warning people to avoid any substance of a similar description,” police said.

Police took two men into custody at the scene. Both are charged jointly with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking after police allege they seized 28 grams of cocaine powder and 11.5 grams of fentanyl powder. One of the accused was also charged with care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Charges have not been laid in connection to the suspected purple fentanyl that was seized, pending analysis, police said.

Police said they also seized around $800 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).