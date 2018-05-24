City hall forecourt to become dog pound in support of Bulldogs

Hamilton Bulldog fans will be able to gather in the city hall forecourt to watch their remaining games in the Ontario Hockey League Memorial Cup.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger has announced the creation of a “dog pound” in front of the H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign for Friday night’s semi-final game against Regina, which starts at 10 p.m. eastern standard time.

Fans will be able to watch the game on a big screen and there will be food trucks on scene.

That scenario will be repeated on Sunday evening if the Bulldogs advance to play Acadie-Bathurst in the tournament final.

The mayor adds that there will be a celebration in the forecourt at noon on Tuesday, in honour of the Ontario Hockey League champions.