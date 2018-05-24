City of Vancouver, Squamish Nation lose court challenges over Trans Mountain expansion

The City of Vancouver and Squamish Nation have lost court challenges over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The British Columbia Supreme Court has dismissed their petitions aimed at quashing an environmental assessment certificate issued by the province for the project.
In the city’s case, the court found that the province’s decision to grant the certificate was reasonable and lawful.
READ MORE: B.C. Indigenous leaders plan to speak about Trans Mountain pipeline at Kinder Morgan AGM
In a separate ruling on the First Nation’s application, it found the province conducted appropriate and sufficient consultation with the group.
The Trans Mountain expansion would increase capacity of an existing pipeline between Edmonton and the metro Vancouver area.
— More to come…
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.