Peterborough casino job fair attracts hundreds but job future uncertain for Kawartha Downs staff

The union representing about 30 employees at Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville says food, beverage and security staff should keep their jobs when the new Shorelines Casino Peterborough opens later this year.

And they’re hosting a rally on Saturday night asking people to boycott the new casino until their request is met.

It comes as the new casino held a job fair on Thursday afternoon in Peterborough, attracting hundreds of people who were lined out the door of the Fleming Crew Employment Centre waiting to drop off a resume.

READ MORE: Peterborough casino construction on schedule

According to the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Local 2 Brewery General and Professional Workers’ Union, the 30 food and beverage and security employees at Kawartha Downs have been left in the dark about their futures and that Great Canadian Gaming — the owners of the new casino- – aren’t mandated to transfer their jobs.

Ted Mansell, SEIU Local 2 business agent, says they’re “fighting for the ability to follow their jobs” when the roles transfer to the new casino.

They’re employed by Kawartha Downs racetrack itself whereas 130 slot attendants, cashiers, and gaming room floor staff are employed by Shorelines Casino.

Mansell says those 130 jobs are guaranteed to transfer to the casino which is owned by Great Canadian Gaming.

Great Canadian Gaming first took over the slots at Kawartha Downs from Ontario Lottery and Gaming before announcing plans for the city casino.

“Great Canadian Gaming has said they can submit a resume and apply for their jobs,” said Mansell. “Yet the 130 Shorelines employees have not been promised their jobs when their jobs transfer.

“Some of these F&B/security folks have faithfully worked in the Slots since it opened 18 years ago. They are devastated.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs general manager Bryan Buchanan (future casino GM) says 130 casino positions have been offered to its own team members.

However, he says Kawartha Downs staff are employed by a different company.

“In addition, it would be presumptuous for us to assume that we would simply transfer over positions that are not currently within our control or part of our employment.”

Thursday’s job fair aims to fill positions such as card dealers, table game supervisors, bartenders, chefs, security officer, surveillance operators and more, Buchanan said.

Construction continues on the casino on Crawford Drive, with an opening expected in late summer or early fall. Ground was broken on the $49-million project last September.

READ MORE: Kawartha Downs to hold 18 race schedule this summer

It’s estimated the casino will create up to 150 full- and part-time jobs and generate up to $3.2 million annually for the City of Peterborough. Adjacent to the casino will be a Hampton Inn hotel. Ground was broken on that project earlier this month, with an opening expected next May.

“With the construction side of the project nearing completion, the time has come for us to start looking for dynamic, high-energy individuals who are driven by service excellence and want to join the Shorelines Casino family,” stated Buchanan.

READ MORE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Peterborough’s newest hotel next to casino

SEIU Local 2 will be raising public awareness of their concerns on Saturday night from 6-7 p.m. just prior to the opening of the harness racing season at Kawartha Downs.

Members will be handing out flyers to support the union’s campaign, “C’mon Shorelines, Do the Right Thing.”

Mansell tells CHEX News the decision by Great Canadian Gaming is anything but good corporate behaviour. He says some staff are already seeking alternate employment, noting the harness racing season has 18 dates and that hours of work will likely be reduced once the slots are completely removed from Kawartha Downs.