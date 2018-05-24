N.B. motorcyclist dies 9 days after crash involving SUV, driver ticketed

A 59-year-old man died nine days after he was involved in a crash with an SUV in the Moncton area.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the collision happened around 7 p.m. on May 14 in Irishtown, N.B., which is a 20-minute drive from Moncton.

Police say the SUV was trying to turn into a driveway along Cape Breton Road when it crossed paths with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was sent to hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket for failing to yield to an oncoming vehicle.