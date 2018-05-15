Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with SUV in Moncton area
A man in his 50s is in hospital with major injuries following a collision with an SUV in Irishtown, N.B., Monday night.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash happened around 7 p.m. along Cape Breton Road.
Police say the SUV was trying to turn into a driveway when it crossed paths with the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries, police say, and the driver of the SUV was uninjured.
The RCMP did not say whether charges would be laid.
