May 24, 2018 12:48 pm
Child on bicycle struck by SUV in midtown Toronto

A child was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on May 24, 2018.

A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Thursday morning.

Police were contacted just before 9 a.m. to respond to a report that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle near Roselawn Avenue and Avenue Road.

Photos from the scene show an SUV on a lawn, and a bus shelter with shattered glass.

Paramedics said a child was transported to SickKids Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Police later said those injuries were minor.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

With files from Catherine McDonald, Global News

