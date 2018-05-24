Child on bicycle struck by SUV in midtown Toronto

A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Thursday morning.
Police were contacted just before 9 a.m. to respond to a report that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle near Roselawn Avenue and Avenue Road.
Photos from the scene show an SUV on a lawn, and a bus shelter with shattered glass.
Paramedics said a child was transported to SickKids Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Police later said those injuries were minor.
Police say the driver remained on scene.
With files from Catherine McDonald, Global News
