Child on bicycle struck by SUV in midtown Toronto

A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Thursday morning.

Police were contacted just before 9 a.m. to respond to a report that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle near Roselawn Avenue and Avenue Road.

Photos from the scene show an SUV on a lawn, and a bus shelter with shattered glass.

Another cyclist struck by a vehicle. This time I’m told it’s an 11 year-old boy at Avenue Rd & Roselawn. Police say call came in at 8:48 am at Avenue & Roselawn. SUV hit child & bus shelter shattering glass. Driver stayed on scene. Boy taken to Sick Kids injured but conscious pic.twitter.com/RJiTS8RpH8 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) May 24, 2018

Paramedics said a child was transported to SickKids Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Police later said those injuries were minor.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

With files from Catherine McDonald, Global News

The injuries 2 the child r minor in nature,the road will b completely reopened shortly.Thanks 2 the witnesses of the collision who assisted the child who was involved in the collision. @CP24 @TPSOperations @CityNews @TPS_BikeHart @CBCToronto @TorontoPolice @globalnewsto ^cs https://t.co/CBHF2Xqepj — TPS Traffic Operations (@TrafficServices) May 24, 2018