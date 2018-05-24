Two-vehicle crash causes major traffic delays on RJ Bennet Bridge

Traffic on the RJ Bennett Bridge in Kelowna was down to a crawl this morning as a result of a two-vehicle crash.

A pickup truck rear-ended a small car, causing heavy damage to the car and reducing traffic on the bridge to one lane.

READ MORE: Three sent to hospital following crash on Hwy 97 near UBCO in Kelowna

The incident caused major traffic delays for motorist heading from West Kelona into Kelowna. It is the second incident on the bridge this week.

On Monday, there was a similar incident involving a rear-ender causing major traffic delays. Traffic was backed up from the bridge all the way into downtown West Bank.