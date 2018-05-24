’90s star Pauly Shore drops by Global News Morning Calgary

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore dropped by the Global News Morning Calgary set Thursday to talk comedy and, of course, a certain U.S. president.

“You know, it’s weird down there….I’m moving to Canada,” Shore said jokingly. “What do I have to do to become mayor of this town?”

“It’s weird…the guy from The Apprentice and he’s running the country,” he said. “America is divided and it is what it is.”

Shore has made appearances both on TV and film over the last three decades including Encino Man (1992), Jury Duty (1995) and Bio-Dome (1996) amongst others.

Shore is also a big sports fan — he loves basketball. When Global News Morning’s Dallas Flexhaug asked which player he thinks is the best — Michael Jordan or LeBron James — he was very clear.

“I think LeBron…he’s bigger, stronger, he passes,” he said. “I’m a big fan…I’m like obsessed with him.”

Shore said he’s keeping busy these days, working on a documentary, producing podcasts and, of course, doing stand-up comedy. He said he’s happy people still enjoy his work all these years later.

“I’ve been doing this for so long and whatever it is I did, stuck…I’m pretty fortunate,” he said.

Shore will be appearing at The Laugh Shop May 24-26. Ticket information is on the club’s website.