Jason Bateman responds after being criticized for defending ‘Arrested Development’ co-star Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor’s involvement in Arrested Development is causing a lot of complications.

The former Transparent star left the Amazon series after he was accused of sexual misconduct by his former assistant Van Barnes, as well as verbally harassing actress Trace Lysette.

Tambor, 73, has starred on 66 episodes of Netflix’s Arrested Development but his status as an accused harasser has cast the show’s future in doubt.

Lead actor Jason Bateman insisted he would not do any more episodes of Arrested Development without Tambor’s inclusion. “I won’t do it without you,” Bateman told Tambor during a sit-down with the New York Times. “I can tell you that.”

After the above comments emerged online, it didn’t take long before Bateman was criticized for defending the star and he’s since taken to Twitter to admit, “I was wrong here,” as well as apologizing to co-star Jessica Walter, who said Tambor verbally harassed her on set.

Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.

I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.

It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.

It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.

In fact, I’m- — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

– horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.

I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love – and she was.. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

… sitting right there!

I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me.

I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.

I should’ve focused more on what the most important… — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

…part of it all is – there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected.

Period. I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well.

I deeply, and sincerely, apologize. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

Bateman’s Twitter posts come after he also said of the verbal harassment allegations against Tambor: “Not to belittle it or excuse it or anything, but in the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.’ And when you’re in a privileged position to hire people or have an influence on who gets hired, you make phone calls.”

He added, “And you say, ‘Hey, so I’ve heard X about person Y, tell me about that.’ And what you learn is context. And you learn about character and you learn about work habits, work ethics, and you start to understand.”

Despite his comments, the Arrested Development cast is not entirely on Tambor’s side. “But that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable. And the point is that things are changing, and people need to respect each other differently,” argued Alia Shawkat.

“What we do for a living is not normal, and therefore the process is not normal sometimes, and to expect it to be normal is to not understand what happens on set,” argued Bateman. “Again, not to excuse it, Alia, but to be surprised by people having a wobbly route to their goal, their process — it’s very rarely predictable.”

Fellow actress Jessica Walter accused Tambor of harassing her on set.

“He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever,” Walter said through tears. “Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set.”

Walter still plans on working with Tambor, however, who was sitting near her during the interview: “I don’t want to walk around with anger. I respect him as an actor. We’ve known each other for years and years and years… Of course, I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”

Actor Thomas Sadoski was among those to immediately jump to Walter’s defence, calling Tambor’s behaviour “bulls**t” and “pathetic.”

An array of writers and journalists also joined social media users to slam Bateman’s comments online.

See some of the response below:

I’ve been mad at Jason Bateman since seeing The Gift. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 23, 2018

I feel like Jason Bateman is talking a little too much and Alia Shawkat not enough here. You can see a marked difference between men and women and between generations in this interview and how they're dealing with the allegations against Jeffrey Tambor. https://t.co/nnAtosggdW — April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) May 23, 2018

Jason Bateman right now (I hope) pic.twitter.com/s7eHiqjRAD — Emily Zemler (@emilyzemler) May 23, 2018

*crosses Jason Bateman off the list* — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) May 23, 2018

I hope that Jason Bateman, who I generally consider to be a good guy, reads that transcript and apologizes both publicly and privately to Jessica Walter. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) May 23, 2018

Great interview. I learned two things about a show I love. 1) What a tough, mature, graceful person Jessica Walter is. 2) All the men, esp Jason Bateman, are shockingly dismissive of Walter's awful treatment by Jeffrey Tambor. Way to mansplain her situation, guys. https://t.co/MVUswlBMVm — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 23, 2018

one small but very striking thing from that nyt arrested development interview: jason bateman essentially explaining "how the industry works" to jessica walter, as if she isn't an accomplished veteran of the same industry. — david bynch (@soalexgoes) May 23, 2018

Arrested Development returns to Netflix on May 29 with the first half of season five.