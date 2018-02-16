Jeffrey Tambor officially fired from ‘Transparent’ amid sexual harassment claims

Amazon Studios says Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor won’t be on the series when it returns for its fifth season, prompting the Emmy winner to denounce what he called false accusations and the studio’s handling of the matter.

The decision, confirmed Thursday by an Amazon spokeswoman, followed the conclusion of an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said in a statement. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow castmates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon.”

Tambor added that he is left to surmise that the investigation was flawed and biased by a “toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

“As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak,” he said.

The claims against Tambor were made last year by Tambor’s former assistant and an actress on Transparent, which is about a transgender woman and her family.

Tambor denied the accusations at that time but said that in light of them he didn’t see how he could return to the show.

Series creator Soloway said in a statement that action was being taken to ensure the series’ workplace “respects the safety and dignity of every individual.”

Tambor, 73, won two Emmy Awards for his role as a retired professor who is transgender and transitions late in life, and the impact that has on her grown children.

It is yet to be revealed how the show will continue without Tambor portraying the main character, Maura. It has been noted that a fifth season of Transparent was in production when the allegations first surfaced.

—With files from the Associated Press