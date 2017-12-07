Jeffrey Tambor hasn’t cut ties with ‘Transparent’ yet

Jeffrey Tambor says he has no plans to quit Transparent, despite previously saying in a statement, “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Weeks ago, the Emmy-winning actor suggested he was stepping away from the Amazon series following accusations of sexual misconduct from his former personal assistant, Van Barnes, and a co-star, Trace Lysette.

A representative for Tambor told the New York Times that the star has no plans to quit the show, despite the statement he made previously following Lysette’s accusation.

His publicist, Allan Mayer, clarified Tambor’s previous comment to the Times.

“What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return,” Mayer clarified. “But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”

In early November, Tambor’s former assistant accused him of sexual harassment.

Tambor responded in a statement in which he denied the claims. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with,” the actor said.

Soon after that allegation was made public, Amazon confirmed that it was conducting an investigation into the claims.

Lysette released a statement in mid-November saying Tambor acted inappropriately toward her on the set of the show.

Lysette said in a statement to Deadline that when she emerged from wardrobe in a costume of a lingerie top and shorts for a scene with Tambor, he said, “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.”

Lysette said she and another actress laughed off the remark, but then Tambor approached her between scenes a few minutes later.

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body,” Lysette said. “I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pyjamas.”

In the aftermath of the new claims, Tambor said, “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life.”

The statement continued: “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Tambor has won two Emmys for portraying Maura Pfefferman in the highly regarded show, which is now in its fourth season.