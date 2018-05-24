Toronto school receives online threat, police say

Toronto police say a Toronto middle school received an online threat early Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to Samuel Hearne Middle School at 7:38 a.m. due to a post found online, allegedly threatening students and teachers.
Officers told Global News there is no indication of a school lockdown but they will be monitoring the scene.
The investigation is on-going.
