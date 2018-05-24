Crime
May 24, 2018 9:03 am

Toronto school receives online threat, police say

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a Toronto middle school received an online threat early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to Samuel Hearne Middle School at 7:38 a.m. due to a post found online, allegedly threatening students and teachers.

Officers told Global News there is no indication of a school lockdown but they will be monitoring the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

Toronto Police

