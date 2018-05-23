Eastern NHL Conference
May 23, 2018 11:11 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 11:31 pm

Washington Capitals heading to Stanley Cup final after beating Lightning 4-0

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday 4-0 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals advancing them to the Stanley Cup finals where they will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Washington Capitals are heading to the Stanley Cup final.

Washington downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Wednesday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

WATCH: Jets say good-bye to the Stanley Cup

The Capitals will face the Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup.

The expansion Golden Knights eliminated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the Western Conference final for their spot in the Cup final.

Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny and goaltender Braden Holtby (70) celebrate after the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 in Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

© 2018 The Canadian Press

