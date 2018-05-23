Washington Capitals heading to Stanley Cup final after beating Lightning 4-0
A A
The Washington Capitals are heading to the Stanley Cup final.
Washington downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Wednesday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.
WATCH: Jets say good-bye to the Stanley Cup
The Capitals will face the Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup.
The expansion Golden Knights eliminated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the Western Conference final for their spot in the Cup final.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.