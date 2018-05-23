Village People, Cyndi Lauper to play PNE summer concert series

Visitors to the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) this summer will be treated to a blast from the past as a part of the annual fair’s Summer Nights concert series.

The PNE released the lineup for the concert series on Wednesday, and it features some well-known throwbacks, along with a few contemporary stars.

General admission to the shows is free, although visitors will need to sign up the day of for tickets either at the fair or online (for a service charge). There is a limit of two tickets per person.

Reserved seats can also be secured for $25, beginning on Friday.

Among the big retro names to headline the series are the Village People, Cyndi Lauper and Boyz II Men.

Canadian country star Dean Brody, Jann Arden and the Goo Goo Dolls also have dates scheduled.

The Summer Nights concert series runs every night that the fair is on, beginning Saturday, August 18 at the PNE Amphitheater.

The PNE is also launching some new attractions for 2018, including an X-Games-style BMX and skateboard display, a medieval-style event called Knights of Valour involving real horse jousting and a classic car show.

Attendees will also be able to watch artist Ryan ‘ARCY’ Christenson paint mural art celebrating historic moments at the Pacific Coliseum for the building’s 50th anniversary.

Classic attractions like the SuperDogs, PNE Prize Home and Duelling Pianos will also be back for another year.

Full PNE Summer Nights concert series schedule:

Saturday, August 18th Boyz II Men

Sunday, August 19th Air Supply

Tuesday, August 21st Dean Brody

Wednesday, August 22nd Goo Goo Dolls

Thursday, August 23rd I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR Featuring Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC

Friday, August 24th Wilson Phillips

Saturday, August 25th Marianas Trench

Sunday, August 26th LOST 80’s LIVE featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann (original vocalists from When in Rome UK), Animotion and Nu Shooz

Tuesday, August 28th 112 featuring Slim

Wednesday, August 29th Kool & the Gang

Thursday, August 30th Jann Arden

Friday, August 31st Burton Cummings and Band

Saturday, September 1st Chicago

Sunday, September 2nd Village People

Monday, September 3rd Cyndi Lauper