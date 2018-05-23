Homeless cart prototype ready to hit Kelowna streets

A personal belongings cart developed for homeless people by UBC Okanagan students is ready for a test drive.

The School of Engineering took on the challenge for Metro Community Church.

WATCH: UBCO students design prototype for alternative shopping cart

“We’re certainly excited to pick this one up and get it out on the streets for a test drive,” Metro’s Devon Siebenga said in a news release. “We have a couple members of our community in mind who will be able to use this and let us know how practical it is.”

The cart will allow homeless people to secure their belongings, normally stowed in shopping carts.

The carts are lockable and users can leave them while they attend appointments, get a meal or access other support services.