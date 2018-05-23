Canada
May 23, 2018 3:34 pm

Quebec singer Luck Mervil gets community sentence for sexual exploitation

By The Canadian Press

Quebec singer Luck Mervil ,50, was arrested in 2014.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Well-known Quebec singer Luck Mervil has been given a six-month sentence in the community for the sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl in 1996.

The sentence is exactly what the defence and the Crown jointly recommended last week.

Mervil, 50, was arrested in 2014 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation but they were changed to two counts of sexual exploitation before the Crown dropped one of the charges.

Mervil will serve the first three months at home, 24 hours a day, and the last three months with a night curfew.

His victim’s name has been under a publication ban.

She testified last week she was traumatized at losing her virginity to the artist and felt completely at his mercy.

