Crime
May 18, 2018 5:01 pm

Victim of Quebec singer Luck Mervil tells court she felt completely at his mercy

By The Canadian Press

Quebec entertainer, Luck Mervil, is facing charges involving the sexual assault and sexual touching of a minor.

Robert Wagenhoffer/The Canadian Press
The defence and Crown are recommending a six-month sentence in the community for a well-known Quebec singer who pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual exploitation involving a 17-year-old girl.

Luck Mervil will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Mervil, 50, was arrested in 2014 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation but they were changed to two counts of sexual exploitation and the Crown dropped one of those charges.

The victim testified in a Montreal courtroom today she was traumatized at losing her virginity to the artist and felt completely at his mercy.

Mervil was 28 and in a position of authority at the time of the crime in 1996.

The Haitian-born singer also took the stand today and apologized to the woman, saying he never should have committed the crime.

