Quebec singer Luck Mervil pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

Haitian-born Quebec singer Luck Mervil pleaded guilty in Montreal Monday to one charge of sexual exploitation involving an adolescent.

The 50-year-old artist, whose actual name is Lucknerson Mervil, was arrested in 2014 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

But they were changed to two counts of sexual exploitation and the Crown dropped one of those charges.

The crimes occurred during the first six months of 1996 when Mervil was in a position of authority.

The case returns to court Friday when the Crown and defence are expected to make a joint sentencing recommendation.