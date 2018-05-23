Eugenie Bouchard’s rough ride continues after failing test at French Open qualifying

Eugenie Bouchard’s rough ride is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Canadian tennis star retired after trailing Dalila Jakuopovic of Slovenia 6-0, 2-1 in the first round of French Open qualifying on Wednesday.

Now ranked 167th in the world, Bouchard is well outside a spot that would earn her direct entry into a Grand Slam.

READ MORE: U.S. Tennis Association deemed mostly liable for Eugenie Bouchard’s fall

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., has experienced a steady tumble since reaching No. 5 in the world in 2014, highlighted by an appearance in the Wimbledon final. This will mark the first time since the 2013 Australian Open that Bouchard will not compete in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga upset top qualifying seed Vera Lapko of Belarus 6-4, 7-5 in another first-round qualifying match. Lapko is ranked 77th in the world. Andreescu goes up against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria in the second round on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘I will never get the same treatment (as Bouchard) because I am black’

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 decision to Francesca Schiavone of Italy.

In men’s second-round qualifying action, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-3, 6-3 to Spain’s Jaume Munar.

On Thursday, No. 14 seed Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., will face Peda Krstin of Serbia in a second-round qualifying match.