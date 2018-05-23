Barrie police investigating after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle

Barrie police are investigating a collision that sent a Barrie man to hospital with critical injuries.

On May 20, shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a collision on Bayfield Street, just north of Cundles Road. Police say a vehicle and bike collided, resulting in critical injuries to the cyclist.

According to police, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any physical injuries, however, the 48-year-old cyclist from Barrie was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, before being transported to a Toronto-area hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Police say the incident closed the northbound lanes of Bayfield Street for most of the night, however, they have since been reopened.

Police say the investigation regarding this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Barrie Police Traffic Unit at 705-725-7025 or via email at rhueson@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS online at www.p3tips.com.