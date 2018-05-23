David Eby’s town hall rescheduled but previous registrants are now waitlisted

Some West Point-Grey residents are questioning why those who had registered for a town hall hosted by Attorney General David Eby on the controversial school tax didn’t get first dibs when the event was rescheduled to June 4.

The initial meeting was supposed to take place on May 1, but Eby cancelled citing safety concerns over a protest that was set to take place before the event.

Mary Lavin says she was signed up for the first event but now finds herself on the waitlist for the second one.

“At the very least, you would think that he would send an email to the people who registered for town hall number one, that town hall number two was happening and to give us the opportunity to register first,” she said.

Lavin said those with tickets should have had their spots re-instated automatically for the second town hall.

She also said the focus of the meeting seems to have changed, noting the meeting will no longer be solely about the controversial tax.

“We’re inviting experts to provide insights on money laundering, the budget as it relates to housing initiatives, and changes to the law around housing,” wrote Eby on a Facebook post on May 17.

In the post, Eby says those interested in discussing the school tax should attend the West Point Grey Residents’ Association meeting on May 27 where he will be attending.

“The school tax will be discussed – but not exclusively – at our Housing Townhall 2.0 meeting,” reads Eby’s post.

The proposed increase school tax would be for homes valued at more than $3 million. It applies a tax of 0.2 per cent on the value of homes worth between $3 million and $4 million, and a tax rate of 0.4 per cent on the portion of a home’s value that exceeds $4 million.

Lavin said Eby is just trying to avoid controversy.

The Global Newsroom has reached out to Eby for comment.

~With files from Jesse Ferreras and Simon Little