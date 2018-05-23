Canada
May 23, 2018 2:08 pm

Swoop airlines unveils its first plane, the ‘Hamilton’

Swoop airlines has named its first aircraft the"Hamilton".

Swoop airlines has unveiled its first plane, dubbed the Hamilton.

The low-cost WestJet carrier is setting up its first airbase at the city’s John C. Munro International Airport.

It shared a time-lapse video Wednesday of the Hamilton, a Boeing 737-800NG, being painted.

The company plans to name its first four aircraft after “people and places” that played a role in its launch, and a naming contest could also be held later this year.

Swoop is set to take off on June 20.

