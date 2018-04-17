Swoop adds new daily service from Winnipeg to Abbotsford for summer travel

Swoop airline announced a new route on Tuesday, providing daily service between Winnipeg and Abbotsford that will start on Aug. 16.

The announcement follows news that the ultra-low-cost carrier is adding a fourth aircraft for the summer travel season.

This new route will double the airline’s number of weekly flights to Winnipeg, and increase their number of weekly flights departing from Abbotsford to 66.

“We’ve been seeing strong sales and traveller demand in both Winnipeg and Abbotsford since the Swoop booking launch on February 1st,” Swoop President Steven Greenway said.

Swoop will officially begin service on June 20, with flights to and from Abbostford, Hamilton, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax.