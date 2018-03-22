Swoop adds to scheduled flight frequency at John C. Munro International

Swoop Airlines has added a fourth Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet and will increase its frequency to 13 weekly flights at Hamilton’s John C. Munro International airport. The move comes well ahead of the airline’s scheduled start date of June 20.

READ MORE: Extra-low-cost airline Swoop to launch June 20; offers $0-fare promotion

The Westjet-owned carrier is one of two low-cost airlines to start operating in Hamilton in recent years.

Flair Airlines launched its first Hamilton flight in July 2016.

Swoop will start by flying between Hamilton and four other secondary Canadian airports — Winnipeg, Edmonton, Halifax and Abbotsford, B.C.

READ MORE: Swoop to target millennials, young families and cross border travellers: WestJet

President Steven Greenway says Westjet’s backing is key to their early success, as is ensuring that Swoop is run “as efficiently as possible and that the savings are passed on to consumers.”

He predicts this is the time of the secondary airport since it’s not a hassle, adding “you can walk off the plane and be in the carpark within three minutes.”