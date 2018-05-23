University of Manitoba hikes tuition by 6.6 per cent

University of Manitoba students will be paying more for education next year.

The university approved a 6.6 per cent tuition increase for students at a Board of Governors meeting Tuesday night.

It was also the maximum amount that the university could raise tuition under provincial law and the University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU) believes a more reasonable approach could have been taken.

RELATED: How Manitoba tuition fees stack up to other provinces

The union said the hike means local students will pay about $260 extra while international students will have to shell out an additional $1013.

Despite the hike, University of Manitoba spokesperson John Danakas said the tuition at Manitoba universities is still the lowest in Western Canada and the third lowest in the country.

The university said they discussed all options but, ultimately, a move by the provincial government in the 2018 budget to decrease funding to universities and colleges by 0.9 per cent gave them little choice.

“With a government grant for Manitoba universities being essentially frozen, it definitely makes it more difficult to balance the budget,” Danakas said.

READ MORE: University of Winnipeg students to pay more for tuition

“We call upon the university and provincial government to make education a priority and consider ways to reducse these financial barriers that have been placed upon students,” the UMSU said in a statement.

The university said they are always looking for ways to improve and wouldn’t confirm any plans for tuition increases or decreases down the road.

“We are definitely continuing to pay attention to the financial stresses on students,” Danakas said. “We are making increases to scholarships and bursaries through funding. We understand how challenging it is for students to pay tuition.”

The University of Winnipeg also approved a 6.6 per cent tuition increase in their 2018-19 budget.