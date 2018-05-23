Arrest warrant issued for 28-year-old man in dog beating investigation

A 28-year-old man is being sought by London Police after a dog was seen being beaten outside a home.

Kyle Langford, of no fixed address, is wanted on a charge of willfully causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

Officers say they were contacted by concerned citizens last Thursday, who reported seeing a man repeatedly striking the animal. The incident was captured on video.

“Within the video, a male can be seen striking a dog numerous times and grabbing it by the collar as well,” explained Const. Peter Keane.

On Tuesday, police said the dog was reunited with its owner and is safe and uninjured.

“If anyone sees an animal being abused, we’d encourage them to contact the London Police Service or the Humane Society.”

Keane is also asking anyone with information about Langford’s whereabouts, or if they witnessed the situation, to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).