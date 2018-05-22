Charges are pending as surveillance footage shows suspect wanted in dog beating: London police

Charges are pending against a man who police say was seen beating a dog last Thursday.

According to the London Police Service, the dog is uninjured and has been safely reunited with its owner.

“Police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding an animal abuse call involving a dog that occurred in the area of Wavell Street and Clarke Road,” Constable Scott Mandich told Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

“Police encourage the public to call any time they suspect any animal abuse or mistreatment of any type of animal.”

Investigators have been able to identify a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.