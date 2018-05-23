Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to make court appearance in Toronto

Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur is to appear in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., likely by video.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January and faces eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of several men, most of whom had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, he was charged with the first-degree murder of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

In April police charged Mcarthur in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing in 2010, and days later charged McArthur in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka and was not reported missing.

Police have so far recovered the remains of seven men from large planters at a Toronto home where McArthur worked and stored his equipment.

Police say cadaver dogs — including some from York Region police — are sniffing out about 100 properties both inside and outside Toronto, all with ties to McArthur.

McArthur last appeared in court on April 25 via video link.

