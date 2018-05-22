Anjou paint-covered street sign is a case of vandalism, borough says

The controversial paint-covered street sign at the corner of Azilda Avenue and Chateuneuf Boulevard was a case of vandalism, city Coun. Richard Leblanc said.

The right-turn-only sign was put in place recently to stop drivers from going straight down Azilda Avenue.

“Never would the city or the borough paint over a sign, they would simply take it down or cover it,” Leblanc said.

Many motorists who frequent the street can be seen not respecting the traffic sign.

Police station 46 commander says he will not enforce or ticket drivers who do so.

“No no no, we are not putting out fines,” said Cmdr. Michael Chartrand of the Montreal police.

“I have communicated with divisional sections to not come and enforce this until we have a chance to look at all the signs.”

Chartrand says the sign “didn’t meet our standards for enforcement.”

Coun. Lebanc says the sign was meant to divert the increased traffic in the area.

He admits it is not the best solution but is meant to “help improve the safety of the residents on the avenue.”

The sign remains in place and it is uncertain when and if the borough of Anjou will remove the paint.

Pedestrians in the area think a sign with an hourly schedule would improve the flow of traffic.

For now, the issue remains unresolved and the decision to turn left or go straight is in the driver’s hands.