Another heat wave extends the threat of flooding in B.C.

All flood warnings across B.C. have finally ended, which means flooding is no longer imminent.

However, many parts of the province remain under a flood watch or high streamflow advisory thanks to yet another period of early season heat and still significant snow in the mountains.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, five regions in the province still have the potential for flooding and are still under a flood watch.

Meanwhile, 15 regions have high streamflow advisories in place but are not expected to flood. The advisories can be viewed here.

Flood Watch:

Boundary region , Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries

, Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries Slocan River

Shuswap River

Bulkley River and tributaries around Houston and Smithers

Nautley River and tributaries and lakes around Burns Lake and Francois Lake

Temperatures soared again in B.C.’s Interior on Tuesday and will remain a good eight to 10 degrees above average through Friday.

While much of the snowpack has dwindled in the low and mid-elevations, there is still significant snow over higher elevations.

The snow melt rate in the last several days has been manageable thanks to very little or no rain and lower temperatures.

Many rivers have held their current level or seen a decrease in the last couple of days. However, with exceptional heat expected all week long the snow melt rate will increase and flooding is still a concern.

According to output from the BC River Forecast Centre’s CLEVER model, another peak in river levels could happen later this week.