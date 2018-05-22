BC Flood
May 22, 2018 9:08 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 9:11 pm

Another heat wave extends the threat of flooding in B.C.

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH: The Tuesday, May 22, 2018 afternoon flood and weather forecast for Vancouver, British Columbia and the surrounding area.

A A

All flood warnings across B.C. have finally ended, which means flooding is no longer imminent.

However, many parts of the province remain under a flood watch or high streamflow advisory thanks to yet another period of early season heat and still significant snow in the mountains.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, five regions in the province still have the potential for flooding and are still under a flood watch.

Meanwhile, 15 regions have high streamflow advisories in place but are not expected to flood. The advisories can be viewed here.

Flood Watch:

  • Boundary region, Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries
  • Slocan River
  • Shuswap River
  • Bulkley River and tributaries around Houston and Smithers
  • Nautley River and tributaries and lakes around Burns Lake and Francois Lake

BC River Forecast Centre Levels of Warnings/Advisories

Global BC

Temperatures soared again in B.C.’s Interior on Tuesday and will remain a good eight to 10 degrees above average through Friday.

High temperature forecast for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Global BC

While much of the snowpack has dwindled in the low and mid-elevations, there is still significant snow over higher elevations. 

Remaining snow depth, according to the BC River Forecast Centre

Global BC

Snow melt in the last 24 hours according to the BC River Forecast Centre

Global BC

The snow melt rate in the last several days has been manageable thanks to very little or no rain and lower temperatures.

Many rivers have held their current level or seen a decrease in the last couple of days. However, with exceptional heat expected all week long the snow melt rate will increase and flooding is still a concern.

According to output from the BC River Forecast Centre’s CLEVER model, another peak in river levels could happen later this week.

The observed and forecasted discharge of the Shuswap River according to a BC River Forecast Centre computer model May 22, 2018

BC River Forecast Centre

The observed and forecasted discharge of the Slocan River according to a BC River Forecast Centre model May 22, 2018

BC River Forecast Centre

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Flood
BC Flood 2018
BC Flooding
BC Flooding 2018
bc river levels
BC Water Elvels
okanagan flooding
Okanagan water levels
Shuswap River
Shuswap River Flood
Shuswap water levels
Slocan River
Slocan River Flood
slocan water levels

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News