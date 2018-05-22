Crime
May 22, 2018 3:52 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 3:55 pm

Kamloops driver handcuffed after ramming into 11 businesses, police cruiser 

By Video Journalist  Global News

Five banks were among 11 businesses vandalized Monday night in Kamloops.

Courtesy: CFJC News
A 35-year-old Kamloops man has been arrested after a driving rampage resulting in multiple business windows being smashed and a police cruiser being struck.

Kamloops RCMP got the first complaint, a vehicle that had backed into the Bank of Montreal on Columbia Street, around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“Soon after, numerous other 911 calls were received of the same vehicle smashing into other businesses at the Sahali Mall, Aberdeen Village Centre Mall, Winners and numerous other businesses and banks,” Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a news release.

Later found in the Landsdowne Shopping Centre, the driver was stopped and handcuffed but not before striking a police vehicle in an attempt to flee, Shelkie said.

The man, who police say is new to the city, is known to police.

“It appears that the suspect rammed his vehicle into 11 different businesses,” Shelkie said.

“No entry was attempted into any of the businesses and no one was injured in any of the building collisions.”

The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody and held until a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

rampage 5

Courtesy: CFJC News
Aberdeen Village Centre Mall
Banks Damaged
Crime
Driving Rampage
Kamloops
Kamloops Suspect
Landsdowne Shopping Centre
Sahali Mall
Winners

