Alberta boaters help free baby moose found covered in mud

Videos uploaded to Facebook on May 19 show a baby moose covered in mud in Grand Prairie, Alta.

According to Storyful, a group of boaters were at Wapiti River when one of the men heard the moose’s cry.

“We had just got to our beach spot … We were going to have a fire,” said Kane Savidan in his Facebook post.

That’s when they noticed the moose was covered up to its neck in mud.

“We pulled him out and he couldn’t even stand. Eventually he seemed to gain some energy after we cleaned all the mud off his head, because he had it caked all over his eyes and nose,” Savidan added.

It’s unclear how long the moose had been stuck, but the Good Samaritans called the province’s wildlife officials, who advised them to leave the calf alone.

When the men returned four hours later to Wapiti River, the calf was nowhere in sight.

“I like to think he found his mom,” Savidan said.