Nearly 5K drivers caught speeding in Sask. during April

Police in Saskatchewan caught nearly 5,000 drivers speeding in the province during April.

SGI released the results Tuesday of April’s traffic safety spotlight, which focused on speeding and aggressive drivers.

A total of 4,873 tickets were issued by police – which does not include photo radar tickets.

SGI officials said excessive speed is one of the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries.

Speeding fines in the province went up on May 1, with the base fine increasing by $30 and the km/h charge for going over the posted speed limit doubling.

This driver was fined $764 for going 47 km/h over the speed limit. Several drivers were also caught going 110 passed a stopped emergency vehicle with lights flashing. That's $800.

Police also issued 516 distracted driving tickets during the month – including 426 for cellphone use – and reported 323 seatbelt and child car seat offences.

The traffic safety spotlight for May is impaired driving. SGI said there were 269 impaired driving offences in April – 265 under the Criminal Code.