20-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stoufville

A 20-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike early Tuesday in Whitchurch-Stoufville

York Regional Police said officers responded to a call about a cyclist hit around 6 a.m. in the area of Ninth Line and Bethesda Sideroad.

Police said a passerby noticed the cyclist on the side of the road and called for help.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who knows of any vehicles with “fresh” damage to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Collision Investigation Unit as 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.