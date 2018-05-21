Martin Mars
May 21, 2018 6:38 pm
Updated: May 21, 2018 6:40 pm

Martin Mars water bombers’ firefighting days appear to be over

By Online News Producer  Global News

From 2015: A Global BC shared this video of the Martin Mars water bomber in flight over their Port Alberni house today.

A A

During every wildfire season in B.C., there are calls to bring the Martin Mars water bombers into action.

Those days may be over as the company that owns and operates the two massive aircraft is trying to find new owners for the Hawaii Mars and Philippine Mars.

Originally built for the U.S. Navy in the Second World War, they were later redesigned for “long-range general transport,” including water or foam to drop on wildfires.

READ MORE: Why B.C. isn’t using the Martin Mars water bomber to fight the wildfires


Story continues below

While the bombers are an impressive sight as they come in for a bombing run — faster, smaller and more precise aircraft are now considered the standard for firefighting.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has said the bombers are so big that they can only scoop up water from 113 locations around B.C., while other amphibious planes can reach 1,700 bodies of water.

Owner Wayne Coulson, however, has disputed the province’s statistics on where the Mars could take water from before dropping it on a fire.

Port Alberni-based Coulson Flying Tankers says the Hawaii Mars hasn’t flown since 2016 when it was damaged at an airshow in Wisconsin.

The Philippine Mars is no longer in active service and Coulson has tried to place it in a museum.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
aircraft bc wildfires
bc martin mars water bomber
BC Wildfire
bc wildfire aircraft
bc wildfire mars water bomber
mars bomber
mars water bomber
mars water bomber bc wildfire
Martin Mars
Martin Mars water bomber
martin mars water bomber bc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News