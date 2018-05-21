London man charged after police discover fake explosive

A London man has been arrested after a suspicious package resembling an explosive was found inside his room.

Officers from London police were checking on the welfare of the man inside an apartment building on Wilkins Street Sunday.

Police say Houmam Riyad Mourad was arrested and three floors of the south London apartment building were evacuated as a precaution.

“London police explosive disposal unit attended the residence to further examine the package,” said Constable Chris Loizides.

“On further examination, it was determined that it was a hoax device, which is basically a package that is constructed to resemble an explosive device.”

A number of 980 CFPL listeners noted a high police presence in the area Sunday evening, reporting between 12 and 15 police cruisers on scene.

However, Loizides said the large number of officers was required in order to maintain public safety.

“At no point was anyone in danger from the device,” said Loizides.

Loizides would not comment on any possible motives behind the hoax device, but added this is not the first time.

“In my experience, there have been devices, which were made to mimic explosive devices, in order to create fear and panic,” said Loizides,

“I wouldn’t say it’s a common occurrence.”

The fake explosive has since been removed from the apartment and dismantled.

Police said a crossbow and pellet gun were also seized during the incident.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prior prohibition order, possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

The 48-year-old remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.