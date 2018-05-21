Canada moves to close 6 fishing areas after North Atlantic Right Whales spotted in the region

Canada’s fisheries department will temporarily shutter six fishing areas after detecting at least two North Atlantic Right Whales in the area.

According to a notice tweeted out by Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, the closures will take effect at 4:00 p.m., ADT on May 22.

“All gear must be removed from the closed area before the time of closure,” the notice reads.

The following grids will be closed to the snow crab, toad crab, rock crab, lobster and whelk fisheries:

GW38

GW39

GW40

GX38

GX39

GX40

The closures are part of the new measures Canada announced in April which are designed to protect the endangered species of whales — 18 of which were killed in Canadian and U.S. waters in 2017.

The closures, which are meant to respond to sightings of the whales, will shut down the zones for a minimum of 15 days. However, the statement from LebLanc, says the closures will be in effect until further notice.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says they’ll inform fisheries prior to the reopening of any closed zones.

DFO is still enforcing a static closure along New Brunswick’s northern coast, where 90 per cent of right whales were observed last summer.

The static closure will be enforced from April 28 to June 30.

LeBlanc announced changes to the dates of the snow crab season back in March, in an attempt to protect right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The speed limit was also reduced to 10 knots for large ships in the Gulf last year and will be reinstated between April 28 and Nov. 15.

There are believed to be fewer than 450 North Atlantic right whales remaining.