Edmonton police searching for escaped killer

Kecia Spade, 26, has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, but staff at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House say they saw her leaving the minimum security facility around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it contacted Edmonton police immediately, with a warrant quickly issued for Spade’s arrest.

She’s described as five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

Spade pleaded guilty to stabbing her cousin to death in 2009, on a First Nations community near Pickle Lake, Ont.

She was sentenced in 2011 and would have been eligible for parole in 2019.

Part of the criteria for her transfer to the wellness house was that she was at a low risk to escape and at a low risk to public safety now that she has escaped.