North York woman, 25, dead after canoe overturns in lake near Orillia, Ont.

A 25-year-old North York woman has died after a canoe she was in overturned in Lake Couchiching, near Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to a report of an overturned canoe around noon on Sunday.

Investigators said that two women were in a canoe that overturned about 100 metres from the shore. Neither woman was wearing a life-jacket.

County of Simcoe Paramedics rushed the 25-year-old woman to hospital, where she later died.

The second victim was cleared at the scene but later went to hospital on her own.

Neither victim has been identified.