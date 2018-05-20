Crime
May 20, 2018 5:01 pm

North York woman, 25, dead after canoe overturns in lake near Orillia, Ont.

By Web Coordinator  Global News

An OPP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

A 25-year-old North York woman has died after a canoe she was in overturned in Lake Couchiching, near Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to a report of an overturned canoe around noon on Sunday.

Investigators said that two women were in a canoe that overturned about 100 metres from the shore. Neither woman was wearing a life-jacket.

County of Simcoe Paramedics rushed the 25-year-old woman to hospital, where she later died.

The second victim was cleared at the scene but later went to hospital on her own.

Neither victim has been identified.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
County of Simcoe Paramedics
Lake Couchiching
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News