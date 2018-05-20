Blue Jays swept for 1st time this season, fall 9-2 to Oakland

TORONTO – Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fifth inning as the Oakland Athletics thumped the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Sunday.

Semien also drove in Oakland’s (25-22) ninth run of the game. The Athletics have won six of their last seven games and improved to 20-12 in their previous 32 games.

Oakland starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (4-4) kept the Blue Jays bats silent. He pitched seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk.

Toronto’s Joe Biagini (0-3) struggled to pitch deep into the game. He went four-plus innings and allowed four runs, three earned runs, six hits and walked two batters.

Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run homer as the Blue Jays (22-25). Toronto has dropped eight of its past ten games and was swept in a four-game set at home for the first time since May 31-June 3, 2001, by the Boston Red Sox.

Biagini lost a career-high eighth consecutive decision.