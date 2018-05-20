Toronto Blue Jays

May 20, 2018 4:39 pm

Blue Jays swept for 1st time this season, fall 9-2 to Oakland

By David Alter The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Richard Urena and teammate Yangervis Solarte manage to force out Oakland Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy at second base during sixth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Sunday May 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
TORONTO – Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fifth inning as the Oakland Athletics thumped the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Sunday.

Semien also drove in Oakland’s (25-22) ninth run of the game. The Athletics have won six of their last seven games and improved to 20-12 in their previous 32 games.

Oakland starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (4-4) kept the Blue Jays bats silent. He pitched seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk.

Toronto’s Joe Biagini (0-3) struggled to pitch deep into the game. He went four-plus innings and allowed four runs, three earned runs, six hits and walked two batters.

Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run homer as the Blue Jays (22-25). Toronto has dropped eight of its past ten games and was swept in a four-game set at home for the first time since May 31-June 3, 2001, by the Boston Red Sox.

Biagini lost a career-high eighth consecutive decision.

